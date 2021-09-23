PM Mitsotakis snubs GOARCH Archbishop Elpidophoros as meeting is called off

The official reason given was the PM’s heavy schedule in New York

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will not be meeting on Friday morning with the Archbishop of the Greek Orthodox Church of America Elpidophoros that was scheduled to take place at Ground Zero and the church of Agios Nikolaos.

The official reason given for the postponement was the fact that the PM added a meeting on his schedule with the editorial board of the Wall Street Journal. However, the postponement is interpreted as a sign of the Greek government’s dissatisfaction with the presence of Elpidophoros at the inauguration of the “House of Turkey”, in the presence of Erdogan and Tatar.

Earlier on Thursday, the Greek government spokesman had commented on the matter effectively foretelling the latest development after he said the Greek government was disappointed at the attendance of Elpidophoros at the ceremony.

Replying to a relevant question, after his introductory remarks, Giannis Oikonomou said that “we were annoyed by his move” and added that “the Greek government expresses its dissatisfaction”.