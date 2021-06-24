Poll: New Democracy leads with a 14.8% difference to SYRIZA

The majority of citizens estimate that Greece has lost because of the Prespa Agreement

The governing party of New Democracy is clearly leading the polls with 37%, a difference of 14.8% from SYRIZA which gathers 22.2% in the intention to vote, according to the new poll conducted by INTERVIEW (17 to 23 June 2021) for Vergina TV.

New Democracy is significantly ahead on the main issues of economy and foreign policy.

Specifically, the government is judged by the citizens as the most appropriate to manage every sector, including the economy (51%) against SYRIZA (21%), the pandemic (54%), foreign policy (58%), defense (60%), investments (61%).

Three years after the Prespa Agreement, it seems that the majority of citizens (38%) estimate that Greece has lost because of the agreement, with 29% judging that it has won.

At the same time, a possible membership of Turkey in the European Union finds 40% of respondents opposed, believing that it will be worse for Greece, while 33% believe that it will be better.

Specifically in the intention to vote:

New Democracy 37.0%, SYRIZA 22.2%, KINAL 7.0%, KKE 5.7%, Hellenic Solution 4.6%, Mera25 3.4%, Other 8.1%, Undecided 11.0%