Polytechnic uprising march to US Embassy underway (photos-videos)

The annual march to the US embassy for the 1974 student Polytechnic uprising is underway, concluding the three-day celebration of the 48th anniversary of the Polytechnic.

Students, collectives, ordinary citizens, are participating in the great march. Already, after one o’clock in the afternoon, when the gates of the Polytechnic were closed, student associations gathered outside the building of the institution.

The students marched to Klafthmonos Square and the statue of Kolokotronis, where they remained until the main volume of the march was gathered.

Already, the traffic has been stopped in Patision and Stadiou Street as well as in Vas. Sofias and Amalias.

Three Metro stations closed

By order of police, the metro station “Megaro Mousikis” closed at 15:00, and the metro stations “Syntagma” and “Evangelismos” at 16:30. The trains will pass through these stations without making stops.

Diversions to traffic will also be made to bus and trolleybus routes on streets around the Polytechnic and in the city center, according to the suggestions of ELAS.

Tensions and quarrels between students

Tensions have been high since the morning in the area of ​​the historic building. Students prevented the interparliamentary committee from laying a wreath, while clashes broke out between students to prevent SYRIZA youth members from entering shortly before the party’s wreath was laid.