President Macron on Greek Independence Anniversary: “You Freedom is ours” (in Greek) (video)

The French President sent a message on the occasion of the 200th anniversary

“We are here and we will be by your side when history becomes unfair to you, when solidarity may sometimes be absent, or when there is a threat. “Because your freedom is ours,” said the French president Emmanuel Macron in a March 25 message for the Greek Independence Revolution.

At the end of the message, Macron said in Greek (transliteration: I diki sas eleftheria ine diki mas) “your freedom is ours”.

“Greece’s will for freedom has been and remains a point of reference, a defining point, and a light for Europe,” said Emanuel Macron.