Restaurants and cafes to re-open on May 4, reports say

The Infectious disease specialists have reportedly decided to recommend it to the government

According to information, restaurants, cafes, and dining places will re-open earlier than expected, as the committee of infectious diseases, which is in a meeting, has reportedly recommended to the government that they operate on May 4, exclusively with tables outside.

The committee has reportedly given the green light for the restaurants to restart immediately after Easter, on Tuesday 4 May with tables exclusively outside and patrons complying with the strict restrictive measures.

The meeting is still in progress and the vote of the infectious disease specialists remains to finalise the decision.