Roman stone coffin with 2 skeletons found in England

A Roman stone coffin containing the remains of two people has been unearthed at a city centre park.

The sarcophagus was found in Sydney Gardens, Bath, where excavations are underway as part of restoration works.

Small red and blue beads and a pot, possibly used to offer food as part of a pagan ritual, were also found.

Archaeologist Kelly Madigan said finding a skeleton inside a coffin was “a rarity” giving a “rare glimpse” into funerary practices 2,000 years ago.

Initial laboratory tests are being conducted and it is hoped that will lead to further analysis to learn more about who the people in the coffin were, where they were from and more about their general health and welfare, Ms Madigan, from LP Archaeology said.

“Having a human skeleton directly associated with a coffin is a rarity and to have this one associated with a probable votive offering and nearby human cremation, allows a very rare glimpse into funerary practices in the region almost two millennia ago.”

Inside the casket and lid made of Bath limestone was a skeleton laid in a prone position and a second skeleton laid at their feet.

more at bbc.com

feature image is from an archive (not the actual coffin)

also read

Man broke his ‘package’ during sex!