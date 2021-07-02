Man broke his ‘package’ during sex!

Doctors claimed that the man is the first known case to have damaged his penis this way during sex

A British man broke his penis vertically when it buckled during sex, doctors have reported.

Doctors claimed that the man is the first known case to have damaged his penis this way during sex.

The case was published in a report by the British Medical Journal (BMJ) and the experts say the injury is rare.

A broken penis is also referred to as a penile fracture and occurs when the protective layer around erectile tissue that pumps blood to the penis is damaged.

Doctors say that the reason it feels like a broken bone is because most injuries happen during sex when the penis is erect, The Sun reports.

It buckles under pressure and then causes blood to leak out and this is usually accompanied by a popping sound – but doctors said that this sound didn’t happen with this case.

more at news.com.au

also read

These are the 6 countries added to Greek Covid-19 travel list