These are the 6 countries added to Greek Covid-19 travel list

The Hellenic Civil Protection Service announced the increase of the number of third countries, from 26 to 32, that travelers / permanent residents will be allowed to enter Greece. The list expanded to include inbound residents and travelers to Greece from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Jordan, Moldova, Brunei, and Kosovo.

The measure, which also applies to the countries of the EU and the Schengen Agreement, is valid until Thursday 8 July 2021 at 06:00 in the morning, as per the current air instructions (NOTAM) with the conditions of entry into the Greek territory for foreign flights with the aim of reducing the spread of COVID-19.

Furthermore, the permanent residents of Montenegro will enter Greece with the conditions of entry of passengers that apply to the other countries.

The following conditions have to be met to enter Greece:

Airline guide for PLF: All travelers to Greece, regardless of nationality, fill in the electronic form PLF (Passenger Locator Form), at the electronic address https://travel.gov.gr. until the day before their arrival in the country.

Entry into Greece with a vaccine certificate or negative PCR or RAPID TEST test or certificate of illness or digital certificate: For travelers to Greece, the condition for entry into the country is one of the following:

1) Have completed at least fourteen (14) days before the COVID-19 coronavirus vaccination and present a vaccination certificate in Greek, English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, or Russian, issued by a public authority.

2) To have been diagnosed negative in a laboratory test for COVID-19 coronavirus via the PCR method within the last seventy-two (72) hours or within forty-eight (48) hours before their arrival in Greece with rapid testing.

3) Alternatively, travellers to Greece must have a certificate of illness issued thirty (30) days after the first positive test and its validity lasts up to one hundred and eighty (180) days after it.

4) Flight travellers from abroad may also carry, in digital or printed form, a European digital certificate COVID-19 containing information on the vaccination or the result of the last test (48-hour rapid test or 72-hour PCR) or COVID-19 coronavirus disease.

Tests on children from 12 years and over: The obligation of the conditions (vaccine or negative test or certificate of illness or digital certificate), for entry into Greece is valid for children from twelve (12) years and over.