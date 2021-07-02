737 Boeing emergency landing at sea off coast of Hawaii

A 737 freighter plane was forced to make an emergency landing in the sea off the coast of Hawaii after reporting engine problems, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Boeing 737 freighter had to make an emergency landing on board the Pacific Ocean off Honolulu early Friday morning.

According to the State Department, the incident happened about two miles from Hawaii News Now’s Kalaeloa Airport.

The FAA said in a statement that the pilot reported an engine problem and tried to return to Honolulu when the aircraft was landed in the waters off Honolulu around 2:30 am local time on Friday.

“According to preliminary information, the US Coast Guard rescued both crew members,” the FAA said. The two pilots are safe after being rescued.

