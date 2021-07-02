Coronavirus Greece: 771 new cases, 186 intubated, 10 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,689 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 771, 4 of which were identified after checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases amounts to 424,165 (daily change + 0.2%), of which 51.2% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 97 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 787 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 10, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 12,722 deaths have been recorded.

95.2% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. The number of patients treated by intubation is 186 (66.7% men). Their median age is 66 years. 84.4% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,689 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

also read

Roman stone coffin with 2 skeletons found in England

737 Boeing emergency landing at sea off coast of Hawaii