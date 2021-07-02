Ryanair celebrates new base in Chania that will connect to multiple European destinations

The airline will maintain one aircraft at Chania Airport and will operate 107 weekly flights on 42 routes

Ryanair celebrated the opening of its new base in Chania, from where it started offering connections to European destinations as of July 1.

The airline will maintain one aircraft at Chania Airport and will operate 107 weekly flights on 42 routes – including 18 new ones.

The destinations the company will serve are Barcelona, ​​Vienna, Milan, Rome, and London, among others.

Passenger traffic is expected to skyrocket during the high season in July and August as vaccination programmes continue, said Marketing and Digital Director Dara Brady.

To celebrate the official opening of the base in Chania, Ryanair launched air tickets from 19.99 euros for travel until October, provided that the reservation will be made by midnight on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

source tornosnews.gr