Russian President Vladimir Putin in quarantine after Covid-19 case in inner circle

Russian President Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases in his inner circle, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that he tested negative for COVID-19.

The announcement came in the Kremlin’s readout of Putin’s phone call with Tajikistan’s president. Putin has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, receiving his second shot in April.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Putin is “absolutely healthy,” but will self-isolate after coming in contact with someone who contracted the virus. He didn’t clarify for how long Putin would remain in self-isolation but assured that the president will continue working as usual.

Asked if Putin tested negative for the virus, Peskov said “definitely, yes.”

Peskov didn’t say who among Putin’s contacts were infected, saying only that there were several cases.

