Seizure of Venezuelan Embassy assets in Athens for victims of sexual harassment by ex-Venezuelan Ambassador

The Greek Justice Ministry has paved the path for the victims of sexual harassment by the former Venezuelan Ambassador to Athens to receive material compensation.

The Ministry has allowed for procedures to move forward for the seizure of assets belonging to the Venezuelan Embassy in order to satisfy the victims. The permission from the Ministry of Justice was given in order for Xenia Bouzaranidou, an employee of the Venezuelan embassy who was sexually harassed by the former ambassador of Venezuela in Athens, to be able to execute a decision of the Single Member Court of First Instance of Athens.

The same path is expected to be followed for the other victims of the former ambassador who are finding justice, after the scandalous attempt by the previous Greek government to cover up the acts of the ambassador.

