Cheating Turkish husband filmed his beating of girlfriend as apology to wife, while wife egged him on (photos)

A cheating husband allegedly filmed himself beating his lover unconscious while his “wife urged him on” as a twisted way of apologising for his fling.

The shocking attack is said to have been sparked when Beyza Yurttas, 24, found out boyfriend Bulent Yuksek was secretly married and immediately dumped him.

However, his wife had already found out about their affair and it appears that Bulent then cooked up a plan to beat his lover as a bizarre way of saying sorry to his other half, it’s claimed.

Speaking exclusively to the agency Newsflash, Beyza told how she had been left devastated after discovering her lover was married and promptly ended their relationship.

She said: “I was going to move to another city on the day of the incident. He called me and said he wanted to see me one last time.”

They then apparently agreed to meet up in the district of Alanya, in the southern Turkish province of Antalya, on the evening of 31st March.

Beyza claimed: “I don’t know why but I agreed and met up, but he then dragged me into his car and locked the doors. He started beating me.

