“Set Me Free”: A Global Campaign for Culture (video)

“The message ‘Set Me Free’ is a strong call for the return of cultural monuments to the places where they were created”. With this phrase, the Archbishop of Athens and All Greece, Mr. Ieronymos, presented the international campaign of the Church’s charity organization “Apostoli” (trnslt. Mission) entitled #SETMEFREECAMPAIGN, on the occasion of the World Culture Day.

“This is a historic moment”, said Ieronymos, adding that the Church of Athens is sending a global message.

“Cultural monuments are neither booty nor lifeless stones. It is the life, history, culture of every people”. The time has come, he concluded, to correct mistakes made in past times as long as we listen their voice telling us “Set Me Free”.

The General Manager of “Apostoli” pointed out that: “Cultural goods belong primarily and mainly to their natural space and to the people who created them. Both their removal and their continued detention lack any moral and legal basis. It is immoral, abusive and illegal. The request for return, then, is primarily moral and legal, and is a claim of all the Greece people, the Philhellenes, but also of all people who respect the cultural heritage and cultural goods of the peoples and oppose theft, violent removal and transfer to foreign countries, practices of colonial countries.

Mr. Dimtsas expressed the gratitude of “Apostoli” to the company AikorProductions, the creator and director of the video Giannis Aivazis, and everyone who contributed to the campaign.

