Greek actors transform into ancient Greek statues on World Culture Day (photos)

On the occasion of World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development Greek actors turned themselves into ancient Greek statues in an effort to raise awareness and express the need for the return to Greece of great ancient sculptures that are in foreign museums.

A unique protest was inspired and implemented by Mariam Nikou and Maria Korinthiou (Koita magazine) directed by Giannis Aivazis with the participation of a number of renowned artists.

For the silent protest, #SETMEFREECAMPAIGN, Greek actors were transformed into statues and photographed in order to raise the point for ancient Greek statues and sculptures located in foreign museums around the globe to be repatriated to their origin.

Among the artists that took part in the initiative were Leonidas Kakouris, Tasos Nousias, Stefania Goulioti, Zeta Douka, Maria Korinthiou, but also Giannis Aivazis. The effort was embraced by the NGO “Mission” of the Archdiocese of Athens.