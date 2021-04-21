Stampede occurs during free potato distribution in southeastern Turkey (video)

The incident is the summary of the people’s dire economic situation

A stampede has taken place during free potato distribution in the Eyyübiye district of the southeastern Urfa province, revealing the extent of poverty in the country.

Crowds gathered around a truck that distributed potatoes in sacks on April 17 with complete disregard to COVID-19 measures.

The Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, upon the orders of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has recently purchased potatoes and onions from farmers who couldn’t sell their produce and started to distribute them to those in need.

Social media users slammed the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) for causing poverty in the country following the footage of the stampede. Some Eyyübiye residents were seen trying to pick up potatoes from the ground.

Eyyübiye’de patates dağıtımı görüntüleri milletin düştüğü durumun özeti… Video kaynağı: Haber Şanlıurfa pic.twitter.com/B120JxyNlz — Tuncay ÖZKAN (@ATuncayOzkan) April 17, 2021

“The footage of potato distribution in Eyyübiye is the summary of the situation that the people are in,” main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) deputy Tuncay Özkan said.

The person who recorded the incident was heard saying, “The president’s potatoes”.

Source: Duvar English