Stormy winds, heavy rains forecast to hit on Sunday

The weather will change for the worse, starting from Sunday from the western regions of Greece, with main characteristics being locally heavy rains and thunderstorms, which will mainly affect the western, central, and northern country and will be accompanied by strong winds and mainly in the north temporarily due to hail.

In addition, stormy north northeast winds are forecast to sweep across the Aegean on Monday (06-09-2021) and Tuesday (07-09-2021), with intensity 7 to 8 and probably on Tuesday 9 Beaufort.

There will be a noticeable drop in temperature of 5 to 6 degrees Celsius, in the west and north on Sunday and in other areas on Monday.

In more detail:

Heavy rains and thunderstorms will occur from the morning hours of Sunday (05-09-2021) in the Ionian Islands and at noon in Epirus, western and central Sterea, and gradually move to eastern Peloponnese, western and central Macedonia, and Thessaly.

The intense phenomena are expected to wane from the evening hours of Sunday in the northwest. In the morning hours of Monday (06-09-2021) the effects will be limited to the southern Ionian and the western Peloponnese, where they are forecast to weaken by noon.

