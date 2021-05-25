Teacher in Athens arrested after allegedly sending sexual messages to students

A 48-year-old teacher was arrested after it was alleged he had sent sexually explicit messages to 5th grader students via Facebook and Viber. The officers of the Attica Security Department for the Protection of Minors received three complaints from parents last week, resulting in the arrest of the teachers, father of 2 minors, on Friday. Officers are trying to find out is whether the person has harassed others. The accusations he faces are the abuse of minors due to his status and access via the internet for the performance of continuous and serial sexual acts.

Police found a laptop, the teacher’s tablet, and his mobile phone which they seized after a raid carried out on his house in the southern suburbs of Attica. The material was taken to the forensic laboratories of the Hellenic Police for examination in an effort to find out what his contacts were and if other little girls had fallen victim to him.

The teacher has been suspended from going to school while the investigations are underway.