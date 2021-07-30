The “Blue Homeland” theorist blames Greece for the fires in Turkey

“The fire in these areas is not accidental or negligent”

Greece and the PKK are blamed for the deadly fires raging in Turkey by the retired Admiral of the “Blue Homeland” theorist and former head of the Turkish Navy General Staff Jihad Yaici.

Speaking to TVNET news bulletin, the head of the Center for Naval and Strategic Studies at Bahcesehir Private University spoke provocatively about “terrorism” being by Greece and the PKK against Turkey.

“The fire in these areas is not accidental or negligent”, he said, noting that “the fire in these fertile geographical areas is not accidental, there is an intention here. The state is facing a serious terrorist threat from the Greeks and the PKK”.

Republishing Yaici’s statements, the Turkish pro-government newspaper Yeni Safak provocatively claims that PKK men, whom Turkey describes as a terrorist organization, have been trained in Greece to set fires in Turkish areas.

