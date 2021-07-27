The Etruscan Wolf’s Helmet: A masterpiece of ancient equipment

The Etruscan wolf’s helmet, that is currently kept in Harvard’s Art Museum, is undoubtedly a masterpiece of ancient equipment. Despite it’s name, the etruscan helmet resembles a boar head. It dates back to archaic to classical period (6th-5th century BCE) an has modern additions. It is bronze and cast and hammered.

Other Elements of the helmet are lead, iron and arsenic. These pieces were part of an old repair and were removed from the object.