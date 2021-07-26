French-Egyptian archeology mission discovers military vessel, Greek funerary in sunken city

Published: July 26, 2021

Greeks had dominated the region at the time and built funerary temples in the vicinity of Amun Temple

Archaeologists have found rare remains of a military vessel and a Greek funerary complex at Thonis-Heracleion in an ancient sunken city that once served as Egypt’s main Mediterranean port.

The find was made during underwater excavations at Thonis-Heracleion, a one-time bustling metropolis that sat on the edge of the Nile river where it meets with the Mediterranean sea.

Thonis-Heracleion was for centuries considered Egypt’s largest port in the area until Alexander the Great founded the coastal city of Alexandria in 331 Before Christ (BC).

The city, submerged following a series of earthquakes and tidal waves, was discovered in 2001.

“An Egyptian-French mission… found the debris of a military vessel from the Ptolemaic era and the remains of a Greek funerary complex dating to the fourth century BC,” the antiquities ministry said.

