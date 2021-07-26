French-Egyptian archeology mission discovers military vessel, Greek funerary in sunken city

Greeks had dominated the region at the time and built funerary temples in the vicinity of Amun Temple

Archaeologists have found rare remains of a military vessel and a Greek funerary complex at Thonis-Heracleion in an ancient sunken city that once served as Egypt’s main Mediterranean port.

The find was made during underwater excavations at Thonis-Heracleion, a one-time bustling metropolis that sat on the edge of the Nile river where it meets with the Mediterranean sea.

Thonis-Heracleion was for centuries considered Egypt’s largest port in the area until Alexander the Great founded the coastal city of Alexandria in 331 Before Christ (BC).

The city, submerged following a series of earthquakes and tidal waves, was discovered in 2001.

The Egyptian-French archaeological mission of the European Institute of Underwater Archeology (IEASM), working in Alexandria, discovered the wreck of a warship from the Ptolemaic period, and the remains of a Greek funerary area dating back to the beginning of the fourth centuryBC pic.twitter.com/hdT7WJToZL — Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities (@TourismandAntiq) July 19, 2021

“An Egyptian-French mission… found the debris of a military vessel from the Ptolemaic era and the remains of a Greek funerary complex dating to the fourth century BC,” the antiquities ministry said.

Read more: RFI