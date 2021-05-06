The first Aegean Hawk S-70 helicopter was delivered to the Hellenic Navy by Aeroservices

“By the end of 2021 and early next year the seven Romeo helicopters will begin to arrive”

The first upgraded Aegean Hawk S-70 helicopter was delivered to the Hellenic Navy today, Thursday 6 May.

The work on the helicopter was completed at the premises of Aeroservices, the certified domestic repair company for Sikorsky helicopters, at Megara Airport. The Chief of the National Defense General Staff, General Konstantinos Floros, the Chief of the Hellenic Navy General Staff, Rear Admiral Stylianos Petrakis were present, as well as the American ambassador to Athens Jeffrey Pyatt.

General Floros stated that “the first of the eleven Aegean Hawk helicopters owned by the Navy” has been delivered, adding, “this is a small part of a large armaments program, which is proceeding quickly, efficiently and transparently”. General Floros noted that “the availability of the means of the Hellenic Armed Forces is important for security, stability and peace in the region”, while describing the use of helicopters as “extremely important in the deterrent capacity of the country”.

He also congratulated the Navy for its cooperation for the first time with a private company for the maintenance and upgrade of helicopters, emphasizing that “the Navy, in difficult times, manages to increase the availability of the means of the Armed Forces”.

In addition, he noted that by the end of 2021 and early next year “the seven Romeo helicopters will begin to arrive” and this “will further strengthen the capabilities of the Navy”.