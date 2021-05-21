They met on Facebook and he raped her

A young woman in Athens says she was raped by a man she met on Facebook after they went on a date.

The 22-year-old filed an official complaint to the Agia Paraskevi police station, as protothema.gr has come to know.

The girl, in a state of complete shock and with signs of physical abuse, went to the Police yesterday and complained that she met a peer through Facebook. As she told the officers after they had gone out sometimes as friends, the suspect on Wednesday night and while he was taking her home, dragged her to a dark lane behind a gas station and raped her.

The authorities started searching for any clues by looking through the perpetrator’s social media to locate him.

The victim detailed what had happened to the police. On Wednesday afternoon, the girl went for a walk with the 22-year-old. They were returning from the subway Mint and he would be dropping her off at her house. They passed Mesogeion and on Arkadiou Street, the 22-year-old dragged her to a dark alley behind a gas station, charged her knocking her to the ground and put his hand over her mouth, and raped her.

The alleged rapist then abandoned the woman and fled. The girl gave the police the details and photos of the perpetrator.