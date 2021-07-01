They were sailing on the lake when a giant piece of cliff fell in the water (video)

Visitors to Lake Superior National Park in northern Michigan had the rare and scary opportunity to witness and amazing spectacle.

As they were sailing in the lake, suddenly they saw a huge piece of the cliff peel off and fall into the water in front of them.

The video with the impressive spectacle was recorded by eyewitnesses and shows the moment when the giant part of the cliff, more 60 meters wide, falls into the water, creating a huge splash.

According to the Associated Press, the incident occurred last Saturday at the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, where cliffs of 15 to 60 meters of sandstone and soil rise above the lake.

A 200-foot piece of a sandstone cliff suddenly broke off and collapsed into Lake Superior, about 100 yards away from the boat of a group of friends stunned by the view. https://t.co/9q9dxwikMi pic.twitter.com/cTzdmOQ04T — ABC News (@ABC) July 1, 2021



