Three police officers injured, 5 arrests during clashes in Athens (videos-photos)

The protesters are against the police being able to take DNA samples from suspects

Three police officers were injured during clashes with anarchists in downtown Athens on Tuesday. The clashes started on Patission street, at the height of the University of Economics when hooded men set up roadblocks, lit rubbish bins on fire, while the traffic in Patission was stopped.

Earlier clashes also broke out in Exarchia, following a march by anti-authoritarians in the centre of Athens.

According to reports, after the march, a group of people attacked police forces with fire extinguishers who responded with the use of tear gas.

Three police officers were injured, according to information from the Greek Police, during the confrontation that occurred at noon in the area of Exarcheia when people who were protesting against police being able to take DNA samples from detainees, suddenly attacked the officers with stones. The police have so far arrested 5 protesters.

Meanwhile, a protest march against the process of compulsory taking of genetic material from suspects is currently taking place in Thessaloniki by anarchists.

As they say in their calls, among other things, “the obligatory taking of DNA by state mechanisms is extremely dangerous, as it creates an expanded genetic database, enveloping a large number of people.”