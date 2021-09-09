Travel + Leisure: Milos tops Top 10 list of best islands in the world for 2021

Milos was named the best island in the world and Europe for 2021, with an almost excellent score of 95.50, by the numerous readers of the leading American travel magazine “Travel + Leisure”, who participated in the voting for the World’s Best Awards 2021.

Mykonos may get all the love, but Milos also has gorgeous beaches and arguably a better backstory. Here you’ll find catacombs to rival Rome’s, an open-cast mine, the remains of an amphitheatre, and plenty of maritime, folk and archaeological museums to keep you busy during the daytime. In terms of beaches, Tsigrado is a must – just know that in order to reach it you’ll have to lower yourself with a rope!

