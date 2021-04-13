Tsitsipas moves into 16 at Monaco Masters after beating Karatsev in 2 sets

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: April 13, 2021

Tsitsipas won in 6-3, 6-4

Fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the final 16 of the Monte Carlo Masters in Monaco after defeating Russia’s Aslan Karatsev in straight sets on Tuesday (6-3, 6-4).

Stefanos Tsitsipas has firmly established himself as one of the top players in the world and is sitting at a career-high #5 in the world rankings. While he has not won any titles so far this year, he has been very consistent and will be looking to win his first Masters-100 title in Monaco. With his elite movement for a tall man and powerful groundstrokes, he is dangerous on every surface, as evidenced by his solid clay-court record.

Tsitsipas will face the winner of the match between Millman and Garin.

also read

Armenia outraged at Azeri “Trophy Park” exhibiting helmets of dead Armenian soldiers (photos)

Tags With: