TUI: German bookings for holidays in Greece are better than 2019!

According to TUI, the largest tourism group in the world, the Germans are booking summer vacations in Greece at a higher rate than in 2019, which was a record year before the 2020 pandemic, which caused a decline in global tourism.

The president of TUI Germany, Marek Andrizak, stated that the German consumer mood for travel “seems to increase daily” for destinations such as Greece, Turkey, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands.

As reported by Reuters since May, bookings for these destinations exceed even the corresponding weeks of 2019.

It is noted that in 2019, more 4.1 million German tourists had come to our country by air.

Last year, due to pandemic restrictions, arrivals from Germany, which is the largest tourist market for Greece, were reduced to less than one million.

