Turkish F-16 jets fly over Greek airspace

Two overflights were carried out on Friday

After a seemingly short period of respite, Turkey carried out overflights above Greek islands in the Aegean Sea.

Two Turkish fighter aircraft F-16, at 11:17 on Friday morning, invaded the Greek airspace and proceeded to a serious provocation by flying over Greek territory.

The two Turkish F-16 flew initially over the island of Anthropofagoi at an altitude of 9,500 feet and then flew over Makronissi at a height of 29,000 feet.

