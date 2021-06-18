UN: Second term for Antonio Guterres approved by the General Assembly

Antonio Guterres will be at the helm of the UN for another five years, as the General Assembly approved his second term by word of mouth and without a vote.

“The biggest challenge for us, which is at the same time our greatest opportunity, is to use this crisis to reverse the situation, to move towards a world that learns lessons, that promises a just recovery, green and lasting and that shows the way through an international cooperation, increased and effective to respond to global problems”, said Antonio Guterres.

“Taking this step will require a real effort to strengthen what works and courage to learn lessons from what does not work,” he said.

