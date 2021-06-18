Dior fashion show: The gourmet menu at the Zappeion and the frantic party (video-photos)

After the spectacular show and the flirtation between history and fashion, a menu of gastronomic beauty was unfolded

Somewhere between the charm of the Greek tradition and the high aesthetics, an innovative scene was created, with the enthusiasm then remaining as an aftertaste of the presentation of the new Dior collection “Cruise 2022”, in Athens.

It was a night that, if nothing else, had it all – even cod with pine oil, by the hand of the famous Greek chef Dimitris Skarmoutsou.

