UPD – Fire of fuel truck in Elefsina under partial control (video)

UPD –

The fire that broke out in a fuel tanker in Elefsina and specifically in the Neoktisdta area in Aspropyrgos, near the refineries, is under partial control.

The tanker was carrying propane and explosions were being heard for a while. From the first moment, an order was given for the precautionary evacuation of the wider area. The fire quickly spread and destroyed warehouses with propane cylinders.

———-

The fire brigade of Elefsina is on alert after a fuel truck transporting propane near Aspropyrgos has caught fire near the refineries.

The tanker is reportedly carrying propane, while explosions have been heard. A precautionary measure has been ordered to evacuate the wider area of the Neoktista settlement. Black smoke can be seen billowing from the area.

9 fire trucks are going to the area, with 27 firefighters.