US Embassy tweets on murder of Greek journalist Giorgos Karaivaz

The U.S Embassy in Athens expressed its shock over the murder of Greek crime journalist Giorgos Karaivaz stressing that freedom of the press is one of the most sacred rights in a democratic society.

“We are shocked by the murder of Giorgos Karaivaz, Greece’s eminent crime journalist, and join those across Greek society calling for the perpetrators of this crime to be brought to justice. Together, we will defend freedom of the press, one of our democracies’ most sacred rights.”

The murder of Giorgos Karaivaz, who was gunned down outside his house on Friday by two men on a motorcycle, has shocked Greek society. Police have unleashed a manhunt to detect the criminals.