US Secretary of State Blinken: Turkey is an old and valuable ally

“It is no secret that we have differences with Turkey,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in an online discussion with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, during which the issues of the S400 and the Eastern Mediterranean was broached.

At the same time, the US Secretary of State stressed: “It is also no secret that Turkey is an old and valuable ally.” He added that the fact that NATO acted as a “deterrent to de-escalation” is a positive example and stressed that “we must continue to work on it, we are determined to do so”.

also read

PM Mitsotakis boards aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (videos)

Air France adds 6 new summer connections to Greece

The Atlantic Alliance could emerge stronger after a period of internal divisions and must keep Turkey at the core of transatlantic ties, Blinken said during his first visit today to NATO headquarters in Brussels.