PM Mitsotakis boards aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (videos)

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the United States Navy aircraft carrier, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, which is docked at the Souda naval base.

The Prime Minister was received by the Commander of the US Navy in Europe and Africa, Admiral Robert Burke, and Lieutenant Colonel Scott Robertson, commander of the strike team led by “Eisenhower”, while he was shown around the aircraft carrier by Captain Paul Campagna.

“This week, as we celebrate the 200th anniversary of the beginning of the Greek Revolution, we are thinking about the ties that unite us with the United States. Bonds are not only social, political, economic but primarily bonds of principles. We recall that Adamantios Korais corresponded very often with Thomas Jefferson”, the Prime Minister noted, adding, among other things, that” the military cooperation between the United States and Greece is at extremely high levels “.







