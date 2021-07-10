USA: Turkish bodybuilder banned from traveling to Texas because she was “almost naked”

From Turkey to the US: She can’t catch a break…

Turkish female bodybuilder and model left her country to show the results of her hard work, far from conservative attitudes of her country, but she did not imagine what she would encounter.

Known in the world of social networks, 26-year-old Denise Sagipanar recently moved to Los Angeles to promote the experience of liberation, as she calls it.

She became the first woman in Turkey to work professionally in bodybuilding.

The 26-year-old was faced with an unpleasant surprise when the authorities banned her from traveling on the American Airlines flight to Texas, on the grounds that her appearance was obscene for a flight.

“You can not believe what happened to me at the Texas airport”, the model told her 1 million followers on Instagram, saying at the same time that they called her “naked”.

