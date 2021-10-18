Weather to deteriorate from Friday

The week will start with mild weather conditions, however, from Friday the country is forecast to be affected by heavy rain and bad weather.

Today, Monday, local rains are forecast in the Ionian, the mainland, the Sporades, Euboea, and Crete until the afternoon and possibly isolated thunderstorms in the eastern mainland, the Sporades, and Crete in the morning. The winds will blow from north 3 to 5 Beaufort and in the southeastern Aegean in the afternoon temporarily up to 6 Beaufort. The temperature will not change significantly and will reach 19 to 20 degrees north and 22 to 24 degrees Celsius.

-Scattered and generally, mild weather phenomena will start from the north in the east and south until Friday. The weekend will have a lot of rain

-The temperature will gradually return to normal levels for the season

-Winds in the seas will reach 5 to 6 Beaufort in the seas