Star Trek’s William Shatner goes to space on Blue Origin mission (video)

The Blue Origin flight carrying “Star Trek” actor William Shatner, Blue Origin’s vice president of mission and flight operations Audrey Powers, Chris Boshuizen, and Glen de Vries has lifted off into space.

The New Shepard NS-18 flight will take 11 minutes and soar past the Kármán Line, the internationally-recognized boundary of space.

At age 90, Shatner will become the oldest person to have flown in space.