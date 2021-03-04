1 million Russian students to paint about the 1821 Greek Revolution

The competition is organised by the Greek Embassy in Russia

The Greek Embassy in Moscow is organising a painting competition for Russian students inspired by the heroes of the Greek Revolution of 1821, and important events of the struggle for independence, themed “Greece-Russia 1821”.

The competition is co-organised with EOT Moscow and in the context of the 200th anniversary of the start of the Year of History of Greece and Russia.

Children between 7 and 12 from schools in the Russian capital and surrounding areas are eligible to take part in the competition, with the winner having the chance to travel to Crete (courtesy of EOT Moscow), Covid-19 conditions permitting.

It is the 4th competition in a row on the same theme, which started in 2016 in the framework of the Greece-Russia Tribute Year and garners over 1 million entries each year.

The initiative aims to expose Russian students to the Greek struggle for Independence and the contribution of Russia in the fight for freedom.

The competition starts in March and will end on October 1, with the winner being announced in November.

The Embassy of Greece plans to sell some of the children’s works in a charity auction as a symbolic token, in a special event with the participation of popular Russian presenters, highlighting the bonds of friendship between the two peoples.

