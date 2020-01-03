10 Glorious reasons you should visit Greece during Winter (photos)

Spending the summer in Greece is an excellent idea, but don’t be too quick to dismiss it for your winter holiday break. You may be surprised to find out that temperatures can reach as high as 18 degrees Celsius (64 degrees Fahrenheit) in November and December in the southern parts. If that hasn’t convinced you yet, here are ten reasons why you should head to Greece during winter.

Sample the traditional Winter food

Take advantage of the opportunity to try new things. Forget the classic ‘Greek salad’ and opt for the winter variants. As Greeks eat seasonally, you will get to discover winter recipes, such as stuffed cabbage rolls (lahanodolmades), wild greens (horta), or bean soup (fasolada). For dessert, you’re in luck as Christmas is the season of baking in this Mediterranean country. Kourakiedes, diples, and melomakarona are scrumptious sweets that will make you fall in love with winter in Greece.

Enjoy the warm heat of Rakomelo Although winters in Greece tend to be mild, you’ll still want something to stay warm, and having a rakomelo, a drink that is consumed year-round but more often during the colder months, is an ideal option. A blend of raki and honey, this herb-infused spirit is one of the best options to warm up during the cold nights. If raki is not your thing, however, there is also a version of this drink made with wine, called oinomelo. Give Greece’s other urban treasures a chance

Athens is hands down an all-year destination. With its plethora of museums, ancient landmarks, bars, and restaurants, the city is an easy pick. But why not give Greece’s second city a try? Thessaloniki is equally filled with archaeological sites, an excellent food scene, and lively nightlife. Or what about seaside town Kavala? It’s situated on the slopes of Mt. Symvolo. Spread out around scenic Lake Pamvotida, Epirus’ capital Ioannina (also called Yannena) is another locale.

Read more: the culture trip