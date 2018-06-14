“19th European Music Day” in 51 Greek cities

For 4 days, from 21 to 24 June, the melodious summer celebration gives the starting point and invites us to share our feelings about music on the occasion of the 19th European Music Day, under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Tourism and the Hellenic Tourism Organization.

It is a journey, a means of daydream. – It is the trigger to start the party! – It sets you free. – It is an essential part of life, a way of expression and artistic creation. What is music for you? And what do you think it means to the man beside you?

51 cities from the 13 regions of the country are coordinated to sound a common melody and unite music, generations, cultures and traditions across the country.

More than 320 events and concerts and more than 500 artistic proposals from well-known and emerging artists contacts this year’s European Music Day, which is devoted to the artistic expression and the enjoyment of rhythm and melody.

From Lefkada to Nisyros and from Dimitsana to Alexandroupolis, the program has been enriched with new cities that have joined the European Music Day network.

The opening ceremony on Thursday, June 21, will be held in cooperation with the Piraeus Group Cultural Foundation, presenting an original artistic partnership at the Chios Mastic Museum, and will be broadcasted live on the official website of the Hellenic Tourism Organization (ΕΟΤ) on Facebook (Visit Greece).

In Athens, on June 20th, an electro pre-party at Spinster will introduce us to the European Music Day. On the next day, the doors of the Archaeological Museum will be opened and events will be held at Herodion and at the Garden of Megaron, on pedestrian streets, rooftops and town squares.

In Thessaloniki, the Symphonic Orchestra of the Municipality of Thessaloniki will give a baroque concert in Rotunda, while artistic-folk notes will sound at the central square of Xanthi from “Mikis Theodorakis” Orchestra. 7 DJ’s – music producers and a visual artist will meet for a one-evening event at the Venetian Harbor of Chania, Sykia Xylokastro will host the biggest beach party of the summer with 15 beach events, while in the Acheloos Valley concerts will take place along the bridges of the river.

These and hundreds of other events – which are constantly renewed – will take place free of charge all over Greece, at the European Music Day that invites us to visit neighborhoods, cities and places of unparalleled beauty that we have not visited before.

With this year’s program of events as a compass, you should come, experience, talk and feel before answering the question, “What is Music for You?”

The detailed National Art Program 2018 can be found here: www.europeanmusicday.gr

The National Organizer for the co-ordination of the European Music Festival and founding member of the Greek Network is the Non-Profit Organization MESO. (Music Events Coordination Organization) www.mesoevents.eu

Source: visitgreece