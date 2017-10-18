Τhe 58th Thessaloniki International Film Festival (TIFF) – one of Europe’s primary showcases for the work of new and emerging filmmakers – is returning to Thessaloniki, Greece on 2-12 November 2017.

As always, the action will be focused around Aristotelous Square, close to the city’s waterfront, where the two main hubs for the showings – the Olympion and the Pavlos Zannas movie theatres – are found, augmented by several other cinemas around Thessaloniki’s Port.

Cinematic surprises, distinguished guests, tributes and a series of parallel events are just some of the activities featured in the annual festival that kicks off on Thursday the 2nd of November with Ildikó Enyedi’s latest work “On Body and Soul” (Golden Bear in this year’s Berlin IFF).

The tributes of this year’s festival are two bold women directors. Hungarian Ildikó Enyedi – one of the most original female voices of contemporary European cinema – who will be attending the festival and pioneer English-born actress, director, writer and producer Ida Lupino (1918-1995) – the first woman who made films about taboo issues in the male-dominated Hollywood of the ‘50s. There will also be a retrospective of the work of Swedish director Ruben Ostlund, this year’s Cannes Film Festival big winner who will also be present at Thessaloniki.

Greek cinema will be on the spotlight at the 58th Thessaloniki International Film Festival as audiences will have the opportunity to see a total of 33 Greek feature films, 20 of which are premiering for the first time. The lineup of the International Competition section will feature 14 films, three of which will be Greek while this year’s Balkan Survey will include 15 films of renowned filmmakers and promising newcomers from the Balkans as well as a special tribute, titled “From Words to Images: Balkan Literature and Cinema” with another 11 films.

Founded in 1960 as the Week of Greek Cinema, The Thessaloniki International Film Festival (TIFF) became international in 1992, and takes place every November. It is the leading film festival in South-Eastern Europe for the showcase of the annual Greek production as well as the Balkans’ primary and oldest festival for the promotion of the work of emerging filmmakers from around the world. The festival features the Greek section with the Greek Film Festival (launched last year), the International Competition section, the Balkan Survey, the Open Horizons section, the Special Screenings segment and numerous retrospectives and tributes to leading figures in the world of film.

Source: visitgreece.gr