6 Reasons to stay in Luxury Homes in Greece

With its azure waters and jaw-dropping views, Greece has captured the hearts of A-listers, Hollywood actors, models, fashion designers, and daydreamers. When deciding which Greek destination to choose from and where to stay, we know that the choice can be overwhelming. The accommodation trends are changing and many visitors opt to stay in luxury homes in Greece.

We’ve rounded up 6 reasons why you should stay in a luxury villa on your holiday in Greece.

1. Ultimate privacy

Luxury homes in Greece are designed to include all the latest technology, amenities and generous space. At a private villa you are guaranteed to experience a homey feeling. You are not only restricted to the square footage of your guest room and can enjoy all areas of your private villa, at any time of day. More and more, families, honeymooners and friends are seeking private relaxing getaways in the comfort of a luxury home.

2. Enjoy the space and relax

For those traveling with larger families, means that they will need to book more than one room in order for their holiday experience to feel less crowded.

This adds up to the expenses of your holiday. In a private villa however you will get plenty of room, privacy and at the same time you will be close to your family — right next door. Many of the villas come with plenty of cozy corners where you can sit back and relax. Villa rental is also value for money, as the rates are lower than those in 5-star hotels. You will also be saving significantly on meals, drinks and laundry services.

3. Bring your pets

Most hotels have a no-pets policy, so if you want your four-legged friends to join you on your family vacation then a luxury home rental is your best bet. A lot of the private villas have spacious gardens where your pet will feel right at home. There are designated pet-friendly villas, so all you have to do is find the one that suits your needs.

4. Follow your own schedule

The beauty of staying in a private luxury villa is that you are the boss of your home which means that you plan your daily itinerary depending on the needs of your family and friends. From choosing what time you will have breakfast, to what activities you will follow and the list goes on.

5. Quality family time

Flexible meal options are one of the many benefits of renting a luxury home in Greece. You can select your own menu which will be prepared for you using the fresh ingredients from the local market. This is especially useful to guests who have dietary requirements or families with young children. The kitchen is available to them at all times of day.

There is no better way to enjoy a holiday than over a delicious meal in the company of your friends and family. Private villas are also great to celebrate special anniversaries and occasions.

You can even hire a private chef to organise a special dining experience. For those who are on a tighter budget, can cook their own meals.

6. Create lasting memories

Staying at a private villa is a great opportunity to create lasting memories with your loved ones. Enjoy precious time lounging in the sun or splashing in the pool with your kids, cook together or simply enjoy the magical starry sky while sipping a chilled glass of wine.

Source: passionforgreece.com