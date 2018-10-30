A Greek coffee a day keeps old age away

It is not the first time Greek coffee has been related to longevity

Researchers found that Greek coffee is the richest in polyphenols, helping arterial circulation and therefore reducing the risk of heart disease without making a coffee drinker as edgy as other kinds of coffee.

According to Dr Maria-Paz de Peña and her team, as published in their latest study in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, improving digestion is also among the many benefits of Greek coffee.

It is not the first time Greek coffee has been related to longevity as based on previous studies by the University of Athens Medical School, drinking it on a daily basis seems to improve endothelial function.

The correlation was made while interviewing and conducting tests on residents of Ikaria, the famous Greek island most of its inhabitants make it to well over 90 years of age.

Drinking Greek coffee at least once is a favourite habit on the island.

It is noteworthy that over 80 per cent of the Ikarian participants who lived longer and had no inflammation, blood pressure, or major health issues actually enjoyed a Greek coffee three to our times a day.

Source: neoskosmos