A second woman has accused Joe Biden of inappropriate conduct

Amy Lappos said Mr Biden had touched her face with both hands and rubbed noses with her a decade ago

A second woman has accused former US Vice-President Joe Biden of inappropriate touching, as the leading Democrat mulls a White House bid.

Amy Lappos said Mr Biden had touched her face with both hands and rubbed noses with her a decade ago.

The allegation comes after another woman, Lucy Flores, said Mr Biden kissed her on the back of her head at a campaign event.

Mr Biden has said he did not believe he has ever acted inappropriately.

The former Delaware senator, who served as Barack Obama’s vice-president in 2009-17, is seen as a possible frontrunner in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

source: BBC