Free entry to Acropolis Museum on June 20th 8-year birthday

The Acropolis Museum is celebrating its 8th year of operation on Tuesday, June 20, and visitors will enjoy free entry on the day from 8pm till midnight. The Museum management will organise a concert in its courtyard in an expression of gratitude to its 11 million Greek and foreign visitors, while a large screen will be set at ground level with footage of the Acropolis caves and findings in them. Performing will be the Youth Orchestra of the Centre for the Arts and Literature of Dion. The exhibition grounds of the Museum and the restaurant will remain open from morning until midnight and entry will be free from 8 pm onwards.