Actor accused of killing Greek-Cypriot great-grandmother in Britain!

Actor was purportedly drunk when he pushed the 80-year-old woman

An actor was yesterday accused of killing an 80-year-old great-grandmother in a drunken rage.

Harry Goodwin-Sims pushed Ourania Lambrou, causing her to fall forward and hit her head on a metal bollard, a court was told.

The pensioner, who is of Greek Cypriot origin, was taken to hospital and allowed to go home after several hours.

But two days later she was readmitted and doctors discovered a bleed on her brain.

She passed away the next day.

Yesterday, her daughter said: ‘She dedicated her life to her children and grandchildren.

‘She always put everybody else first.’

Goodwin-Sims, 29, was alleged to have been in a drunken rampage on a busy street in Camden, North London, last Saturday.

The actor, who has appeared in a number of independent British films and BBC programmes, had attracted police attention by the time Mrs Lambrou was passing, the court was told.

Her daughter Carol Panagi, 52, said: ‘She was coming back from visiting my sister Rita. They had been preparing for Greek Easter. She got off the bus and was about to cross the road to cut down through to home.

