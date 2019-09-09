Aegean Regatta will return to the Greek islands of the Dodecanese in 2020

The organizing committee of the Aegean Regatta on Wednesday announced that the race program in 2020 which will start from the island of Lipsi, with stops at the islands of Kos and Symi, and have as its final destination the island of Rhodes, ANA reports.

The Aegean Regatta 2019 concluded on Saturday 24 August at the island of Oinousses near Chios, having followed a route that started from Mytilene, the capital of the island of Lesvos, on August 18, with stops at the Lesvos port of Plomari and the small island of Psara.

Source: tornosnews