AEK Athens have made a dream start in the Europa League campaign in Group D against Croatian side Rijeka, as the Athenian team came away with a huge victory (2-1). Mantalos opened the score for visiting AEK on 16 minutes, with home side getting back on equal terms in the 29th minute. AEK clinched the 3 points on 62 minutes with a Christodoulopoulos goal.